Wisconsin GOP leader downplays pressure to impeach state election administrator

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly leader is downplaying pressure he’s receiving from former President Donald Trump and fellow GOP lawmakers to impeach the state’s nonpartisan elections administrator, saying such a vote is “unlikely” to happen. Some Republicans have been trying to oust state elections administrator Meagan Wolfe, who was in her position during the 2020 election narrowly lost by Trump in Wisconsin. The Senate voted last month to fire Wolfe, but later admitted the vote was symbolic and had no legal effect. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Tuesday said Republicans were “nowhere near a consensus” over impeaching Wolfe and no vote was imminent.

