3 charged with running sex ring that catered to elected officials, other wealthy clients

BOSTON (AP) — Three people have been arrested on allegations that they ran a sophisticated commercial sex ring in Massachusetts and Virginia that catered to well-connected clients such as elected officials and military officers. Prosecutors alleged Wednesday that the individuals used two websites and a network of brothels in Massachusetts and eastern Virginia to make hundreds of thousands of dollars. Acting Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Josh Levy said authorities believe potentially hundreds of people bought sex services through this ring, including doctors, lawyers, accountants, elected officials, military officers, government contractors, professors and executives at tech companies.

