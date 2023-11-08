4 elections offices in Washington are evacuated due to suspicious envelopes, 2 containing fentanyl

SEATTLE (AP) — Four county elections offices in Washington state were evacuated Wednesday after they received envelopes containing suspicious powders — including two that field-tested positive for fentanyl — while workers were processing ballots from Tuesday’s election. The elections offices were located in King County — home of Seattle — as well as Skagit, Spokane and Pierce counties, the Secretary of State’s Office said in emailed news release. Local, state and federal agents were investigating, and no one was injured, officials said. Secretary of State Steve Hobbs called the incidents “acts of terrorism to threaten our elections.”

