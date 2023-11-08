Jury finds man not guilty of assaulting woman at US research station in Antarctica

HONOLULU (AP) — A federal court jury has found a man not guilty of assaulting a woman at a U.S. research station in Antarctica. Stephen Tyler Bieneman was charged with misdemeanor assault over an altercation last November at McMurdo Station. Bieneman denied hurting the woman in testimony Wednesday. He said the woman was upset she wasn’t invited to his birthday party and charged at him when he asked her to return a nametag taken from his coat. The case drew attention after an Associated Press investigation uncovered a pattern of women at McMurdo who said their claims of sexual harassment or assault were minimized by their employers, often leading to them or others being put in further danger.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.