Bridging an ocean, Angolan king visits Brazilian community descended from slaves

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Residents in a Brazilian community descended from runaway slaves ini Rio de Janeiro have welcomed the visiting monarch of the Bailundo kingdom in Angola, where many of the residents trace their ancestry. The king visited the community of Camorim as part of a three-week trip to Brazil that started Tuesday. Camorim dates back to 1614 when it would have been forested land and is the area’s oldest “quilombo,” or community of escaped slaves. Nearly 100 people live there today, maintaining their heritage with their traditional religion and medicinal plants. Residents of Camorim received the king with traditional drums, chants and dances.

