Buck and Aikman are now the longest-tenured broadcast crew in NFL history

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman were nicknamed “The A Team” when they joined Cris Collinsworth to form Fox’s top NFL broadcast crew in 2002. Buck and Aikman have long outlived that and have added something else neither could have imagined. In their 22nd season together, they have become the NFL’s longest-tenured broadcast team. The first 20 years were at Fox before they moved to ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” last year. Buck and Aikman surpassed the duo of Pat Summerall and John Madden, who worked together for 21 years on CBS and Fox.

