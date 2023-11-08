Citigroup discriminated against Armenian Americans, federal regulator says; bank fined $25.9 million

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal regulator says Citigroup intentionally discriminated against Armenian Americans when they applied for credit cards. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Wednesday that Citibank argued internally that Armenian Americans were more likely to commit fraud and referred to applicants as “bad guys” or affiliated with organized crime. The CFPB found that Citi employees were trained to avoid approving applications with common suffixes to Armenian last names or applications that originated in Glendale, California, where a large Armenian American population lives. The bank was fined $24.5 million and will pay $1.4 million to impacted consumers. Citibank apologized for what it called fraud detection protocols.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.