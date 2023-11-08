Indianapolis Democratic Mayor Joe Hogsett easily wins reelection after expensive race

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Democratic Mayor Joe Hogsett has easily won a third term after an expensive race against a Republican challenger who had a significant fundraising advantage. Hogsett received 59.51% of votes. Businessman and former city-county councilman Jefferson Shreve received 40.49% of votes in Tuesday’s election. Hogsett also won the 2015 and 2019 elections by wide margins. The expensive race was marked by the candidates’ stances on national issues, such as abortion and former President Donald Trump, on top of local concerns such as pedestrian safety and the economic development of Indianapolis’s downtown following the COVID-19 pandemic.

