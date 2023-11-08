Michigan couple back from Gaza, recall fear and desperation of being trapped amid war

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man recounted the fear and desperation he and his wife faced while trying to flee Gaza amid the war between Israel and Hamas. Zakaria Alarayshi of suburban Detroit told reporters Wednesday that he and Laila Alarayshi hunkered down at a home as bombs exploded nearby. Food and water was scarce, as was electricity. The couple recently returned to the U.S. after eventually being allowed to cross from Gaza into Egypt. But they continue to worry about the safety of an adult son and daughter and seven grandchildren who live and remain in the besieged region.

By MIKE HOUSEHOLDER and COREY WILLIAMS Associated Press

