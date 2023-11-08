Suspect in custody in recent fatal stabbing of Detroit synagogue leader

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit police say a suspect is in custody in the fatal stabbing of a Detroit synagogue leader. Samantha Woll’s death has raised questions about whether it was motivated by antisemitism. Police have said there’s no evidence of that. The 40-year-old was president of Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue. She was found dead outside her Detroit home Oct. 21, hours after returning from a wedding. No charges have been announced. Police say they’re still working with prosecutors and haven’t suggested a motive. About 1,000 people attended Woll’s funeral. She had worked for U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin and on the political campaign of Attorney Dana Nessel.

