Turkey is marking its centennial. But a brain drain has cast a shadow on the occasion

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey is marking its centennial but a brain drain is casting a shadow on the occasion. Government statistics indicate that a growing number of the young and educated are looking to move abroad in hopes of a better life, mainly in Europe. Experts say the best and the brightest feel they have no future in a country where rights and freedoms are being eroded and inflation is rampant. The trend is unlikely to change, especially after increasingly authoritarian Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan secured a third term in office. For many, the way out is through education visas or work permits. But some aspiring emigrants suggest that these days, even tourist visas are hard to come by for Turks.

