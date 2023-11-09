California authorities seek video, urge patience in investigation into death of Jewish demonstrator

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Days after asking for the public’s help to determine what happened at a California protest that resulted in a Jewish demonstrator’s death, authorities say they still have no video of the incident and are urging patience as they investigate. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday asked anyone who may have been driving a car equipped with cameras near the intersection where the protest occurred to reach out and share video. Paul Kessler, 69, died early Monday at a hospital following a confrontation with a pro-Palestinian demonstrator over the Israel-Hamas war a day earlier. Deputies determined that Kessler had fallen backward and struck his head on the ground.

