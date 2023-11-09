Clash between Constitutional and appeals courts raises concerns over rule of law in Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s top court of appeals has clashed with the country’s Constitutional Court over the release of a newly elected but imprisoned lawmaker, raising concerns over the erosion of the rule of law in the country. The court of appeals said Wednesday it would not abide by the Constitutional Court’s ruling calling for the release of Can Atalay, who was elected to parliament in May while in prison. It also took the unprecedented step of filing a criminal complaint against Constitutional Court justices, accusing them of violating the constitution. The move sparked widespread criticism with the main opposition party calling the development a “coup.”

