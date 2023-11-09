Daily room cleanings underscores Las Vegas hotel workers contract fight for job safety and security

LAS VEGAS (AP) — From the onset of negotiations in April, Las Vegas hotel workers said they would be willing to strike over the issue of daily room cleanings. It’s a topic that underscores the big issues that the Culinary Workers Union wanted to secure for all of its members in their first contract since the pandemic. That includes job security, better working conditions and on-the-job safety. The union reached tentative labor deals this week with MGM Resorts and Caesars Entertainment that averts a sweeping strike. Negotiations were still underway Thursday night with Wynn Resorts. But the union says the deals will provide workers with historic pay raises and other unprecedented wins, including the mandatory daily room cleanings.

