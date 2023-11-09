Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin won’t seek reelection, giving GOP a key pickup opportunity

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia says he won’t seek reelection in 2024, giving Republicans a prime opportunity to gain a seat in the heavily GOP state. His decision to step down, while not totally unexpected, severely hampers Democratic hopes of keeping the seat and marks the end of an era for West Virginia, which voted reliably blue for decades before becoming one of former President Donald Trump’s most loyal states. But the decision also fuels growing speculation that Manchin harbors national political ambitions. A group pushing for Manchin to partner with retiring Utah Sen. Mitt Romney to seek a third-party presidential bid filed paperwork to form a formal draft committee Thursday.

By JOHN RABY and LEAH WILLINGHAM Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.