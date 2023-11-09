FBI offers $10,000 reward for info leading to capture of Jan. 6 attack fugitive from New Jersey

HELMETTA, N.J. (AP) — After two days of searching for a suspect in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol who fled as federal agents approached his home, the FBI offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the capture of the New Jersey man. The FBI says it and other law enforcement agencies are looking for 47-year-old Gregory Yetman. A federal arrest warrant was issued Monday for Yetman, charging him with assault, resisting or impeding officers and engaging in physical violence in restricted buildings or grounds, among other charges. Yetman has told USA Today he did nothing wrong while at the Capitol.

