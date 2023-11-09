Federal judge puts Idaho’s ‘abortion trafficking’ law on hold during lawsuit

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A federal judge has temporarily blocked Idaho’s “abortion trafficking” law from being enforced while a lawsuit challenging its constitutionality is underway. U.S. District Magistrate Debora K. Grasham handed down the ruling Wednesday, saying the lawsuit is about the fundamental rights of freedom of expression, due process and parental rights. She said those rights could co-exist in harmony. Abortion is already banned in Idaho at all stages of pregnancy, but the new law was designed to prevent minors from getting out-of-state abortions without their parents’ permission. Two advocacy groups and an attorney who works with sexual assault victims sued, contending the law is unconstitutional.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.