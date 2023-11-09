From Hollywood to auto work, organized labor is flexing its muscles. Where do unions stand today?

NEW YORK (AP) — From Hollywood to auto production lines, U.S. labor unions are once again in the national spotlight. But despite historic strikes and record contract negotiations seen this year, there’s still a lot stacked against organizing today — particularly for those who aren’t part of larger, more established unions in sectors with stronger organizing roots. Rates of union membership have been falling for decades. More than 35% of private-sector workers were unionized 1953. Today, it’s about 6%. Labor experts point to changes in the U.S. economy, ample employer opposition and growing political partisanship in recent decades. And, under current federal and state labor laws, desires to organize can only go so far without policy change.

