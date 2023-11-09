Skip to Content
AP-National

Germans commemorate ‘Night of Broken Glass’ terror as antisemitism is on the rise again

By
Published 3:32 AM

By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER
Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Across Germany, in schools, city halls, synagogues, churches and parliament, people are coming together to commemorate the 85th anniversary of Kristallnacht — or the “Night of Broken Glass” — in 1938, in which the Nazis terrorized Jews throughout Germany and Austria. Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Germany’s main Jewish leader, Josef Schuster, spoke at an anniversary ceremony Thursday at a Berlin synagogue that was attacked with firebombs last month. The commemoration of the pogrom comes at a time when Germany is again seeing a sharp rise in antisemitism following Hamas’ brutal attack that killed 1,400 people in Israel on Oct. 7 and triggered an ongoing war in Gaza.

Article Topic Follows: AP-National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content