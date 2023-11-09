Heather McDonald finds creative and financial freedom with popular ‘Juicy Scoop’ podcast

In 2015 Heather McDonald launched her podcast “Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald” as a way to promote her stand-up comedy. The former writer and panelist on Chelsea Handler’s E! late night talk show “Chelsea Lately” has since released nearly 800 episodes that have has more than 200 million downloads. “Juicy Scoop” regularly charts within the top comedy podcasts on Apple. While she strives to keep her show light and free of divisive politics, she’s also dealt with being caught in the middle of a vaccine misinformation campaign after she collapsed onstage.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.