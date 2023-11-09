In Wisconsin, old fashioneds come with brandy. Lawmakers want to make it somewhat official

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — In Wisconsin, the old fashioned cocktail comes with brandy, not bourbon. Now, state lawmakers want to make it somewhat official. A resolution declaring the brandy old fashioned as the official Wisconsin state cocktail was up for approval Thursday in the state Assembly. It’s a resolution, not a bill, so even if passed by the Assembly and Senate, the brandy old fashioned won’t make it onto the list of other official state symbols that include milk as the official beverage, kringle as the official pastry and corn as the official grain. For the unfamiliar, the old fashioned cocktail in just about every place other than Wisconsin is traditionally made with a whiskey, like bourbon, sugar and bitters.

