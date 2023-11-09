Investigatory panel is established as lawyers serve notice on 20 agencies

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Some victims and family members of those killed in a mass shooting in Maine are signaling their intent to sue with attorneys’ request for 20 state and federal agencies to preserve evidence. Attorney Travis Brennan from Berman & Simmons said the notifications are critical to safeguard information and “protect the rights of all victims of this horrific event.” The letters were mailed on the same day Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and Attorney General Aaron Frey announced members of a seven-member independent commission to investigate the tragedy on Oct. 25 in Lewiston. Eight people were killed and 13 others were injured in the deadliest mass shooting in Maine history.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.