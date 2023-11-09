Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says DeSantis, not Trump, is the best Republican to win the 2024 election
By HANNAH FINGERHUT
Associated Press
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says it “feels good to get in the game” after endorsing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president. Reynolds made the decision this week after seven months of hosting Republican presidential candidates in Iowa. The Republican governor’s decision to weigh in breaks with a longstanding tradition of Iowa governors staying neutral in their party’s presidential contests, the first on the GOP nomination calendar for 2024. The popular governor isn’t saying whether other candidates should concede and throw their support behind DeSantis as well. She does acknowledge that a wider field could end up helping former President Donald Trump, shown by polls to be the GOP frontrunner.