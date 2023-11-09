Minneapolis police lieutenant disciplined over racist email promoted to homicide unit leader

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis police lieutenant who was placed on paid leave for more than a year for forwarding a racist email has been promoted to lead the department’s homicide unit. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that the promotion of Aimee Linson angered police reform advocates who question whether department leaders are serious about changing the culture in the city where George Floyd was murdered by former Officer Derek Chauvin. Linson was a sergeant in 2012 when she forwarded an email chain to at least eight colleagues with the subject line, “Only in the Ghetto.” The Star Tribune reports that seven of the 16 pictures in the message negatively portrayed Black people. The email was uncovered by state investigators in 2021.

