Nation’s first openly gay governor looking to re-enter politics after nearly 20 years

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — The nation’s first openly gay governor is looking to re-enter politics nearly 20 years after he left. Former New Jersey Gov. Jim McGreevey announced Thursday that he will seek the mayor’s office in Jersey City in 2025. He made the announcement in a short video posted online and planned to formally launch his campaign with a news conference later in the day. McGreevey, a Democrat, is a former Woodbridge Township mayor who was elected governor in 2002. He announced in August 2004 that he was “a gay American” and acknowledged having an affair with a male staffer. He resigned that year. Jersey City, located across the Hudson River from New York City, has about 284,000 residents.

