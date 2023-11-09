NY is developing education program on harms of medically unnecessary surgery on intersex children

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York is requiring state health officials to develop an outreach program to educate the public on the harmful impacts of medically unnecessary treatments performed on young children born intersex. The measure was signed into law on Wednesday by Governor Kathy Hochul and aims to bring awareness to people born with genitalia, chromosomes or reproductive organs that don’t fit typical definitions of male or female. New York City Council implemented a similar measure in 2021. Advocates for the statewide legislation say the medically unnecessary operations on infants born intersex come with a slew of potential negative impacts that parents and doctors must be aware of.

