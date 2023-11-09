Ole Miss, Kiffin seek dismissal of lawsuit filed by Rebels football player

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi football coach Lane Kiffin and the school have filed a motion seeking dismissal of a lawsuit filed by a Rebels player alleging racial and sexual discrimination and negligence. The lawsuit filed in federal court in Oxford contends that DeSanto Rollins, a defensive tackle from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was kicked off the team during a mental health crisis. The school maintained in its filings seeking dismissal that Rollins remains on the team and on scholarship. He is still listed on the roster but has not played this season.

