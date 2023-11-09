Poland’s outgoing minister asks new legislators to seek further war reparations from Germany

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s outgoing deputy foreign minister has written to newly-elected legislators and senators to urge them to continue to seek some $1.3 trillion in reparations from Germany for the Nazis’ World War II invasion and occupation of the country. Poland’s right-wing government has prepared a report of the losses caused by Nazi Germany’s 1939-45 occupation, and last year directed a formal request to Berlin for reparations. Berlin says the case had been settled long ago and is closed. The outgoing minister, Arkadiusz Mularczyk, said on Thursday that he has written to all new parliament members to keep pushing for the reparations for “patriotic and moral” reasons.

