Student allegedly kills another student with handgun at a German high school

BERLIN (AP) — German police say a student with a handgun is suspected of having killed another student at a high school in the country’s southwest. German news agency dpa said Thursday that the teenage suspect was detained as part of a large-scale police operation in the town of Offenburg. The news agency cited police as saying that it appeared there was only one suspect and one victim. But the school was cordoned off and students were asked initially to stay in their classrooms for their safety. They were later led out of the building to a different location for psychological counseling.

