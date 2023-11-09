Taylor Swift’s Argentina concert takes political turn as presidential election nears

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Politics was suddenly a topic of conversation as thousands of Taylor Swift fans eagerly lined up for the superstar’s first-ever concert in Argentina. Swifties saw themselves surrounded by posters urging them to not vote in favor of right-wing populist Javier Milei in next week’s presidential election. “Swifties Don’t Vote Milei,” read some of the posters, using the term commonly used to describe fans of the 12-time Grammy winner.

By DANIEL POLITI and NATACHA PISARENKO Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.