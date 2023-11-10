5.0 magnitude quake strikes Dominican Republic near border with Haiti

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A 5.0 magnitude earthquake has struck the northwest Dominican Republic near the border with Haiti. The U.S. Geological Survey said the tremor occurred Friday at a depth of 12 miles (19 kilometers). Dominican officials said the quake was felt in the border town of Montecristi all the way south to the capital of Santo Domingo. Dominican geologist Osiris de León said it’s the strongest earthquake to hit the country this year. A mayor in a northwest town reported minor damage at two schools. The quake occurred in an area that has become a flashpoint in an ongoing border dispute between Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

