France’s Macron says melting glaciers are ‘an unprecedented challenge for humanity’

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says melting glaciers pose “an unprecedented challenge for humanity.” He spoke on Friday as a three-day global summit on glaciers and poles wrapped up in Paris. Macron urged world leaders to work together on halting devastating effects of climate change despite wars in the Middle East and in Ukraine that that take much of international focus. He says the world is witnessing “the collapse of the cryosphere under the impact of climate change,” referring to parts of the Earth where water is in solid form, including glaciers. Scientists say drastically reducing the burning of planet-warming coal, oil and gas could minimize the melt in the future.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.