Imprisoned Algerian journalist remains behind bars despite expected release

CONSTANTINE, Algeria (AP) — An Algerian journalist who was expected to be released this week was kept behind bars in a move that surprised his attorneys and colleagues and underscored ongoing concerns about press freedom in the North African country. Attorneys said they expected Mustapha Bendjama, the editor-in-chief of the daily newspaper Le Provençal, to be released Tuesday after serving a sentence but he remained imprisoned under a second sentence on charges of disclosing classified documents and using foreign funds to disrupt public order. Similar charges have been used against other Algerian journalists this year.

