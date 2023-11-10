NATO member Romania pushes to buy 54 Abrams battle tanks from US

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania is pushing to buy 54 Abrams main battle tanks and related equipment from the United States in a deal worth at least a billion dollars. The defense ministry says the latest-model tanks would help its military meet regional security challenges. Romania, a NATO member since 2004, shares a long border with war-torn Ukraine. The contract would include other military hardware such as ammunition and training simulators. A timeframe for the purchase was not given.

