US military chief says he is hopeful about resuming military communication with China

TOKYO (AP) — The top U.S. military officer says he has conveyed to China his hopes to resume the stalled communication between the world’s two biggest militaries. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. CQ Brown Jr., said Friday in Tokyo that it is “hugely important” to “ensure there is no miscalculation” between the sides. He says he has conveyed his desire to restart the dialogue in a letter to his Chinese counterpart, and that he’s “hopeful.” Brown is in Tokyo as part of an Asian trip before an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco. President Joe Biden’s administration has announced that he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the meeting.

