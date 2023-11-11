Croatia’s defense minister is badly injured in a car crash in which 1 person died

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatia’s defense minister has been seriously injured in a car crash in which another person died. Officials say that the accident happened around 6 a.m. Saturday on a road in eastern Croatia. They say the 44-year-old defense minister, Mario Banozic, was driving a car that was in collision with a van. The van driver was killed. Croatia’s Defense Ministry says an investigation is underway to determine what happened. The government expressed condolences to the family of the van driver. Doctors say Banozic suffered head injuries and remains under observation.

