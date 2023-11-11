Suspect released in fatal stabbing of Detroit synagogue leader

DETROIT (AP) — Police have released a suspect in the fatal stabbing of a Detroit synagogue leader. The suspect’s lawyer, Allison Kriger, confirmed the release but declined to elaborate further. No charges have been filed in the case. Samantha Woll was president of Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue. She was found dead outside her Detroit home on Oct. 21, hours after returning from a wedding. Police believe the attack occurred inside her home. Police announced Wednesday that a suspect was in custody.

