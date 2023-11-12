The third of four men who escaped a Georgia jail in mid-October has been captured at an Augusta home

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve captured the third of four men who escaped from a Georgia jail last month. The FBI and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office say 37-year-old Johnifer Dernard Barnwell was captured Sunday morning at a home in Augusta. The sheriff’s office says large quantities of drugs also were found at the home. Barnwell was being held on drug charges when he and three other inmates escaped through a damaged window and a cut fence at the jail early Oct. 16. Authorities continue to search for 52-year-old Joey Fournier. Georgia news outlets said Fournier was being held on a murder charge when he escaped.

