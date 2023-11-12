Vowing to “do it for the city,” Lewiston soccer team wins state title weeks after mass shooting

OAKLAND, Maine (AP) — The boys’ high school soccer team in the Maine city that was the site of a mass shooting more than two weeks ago has won the state title. The Lewiston Blue Devils beat Deering 3-2 on Saturday in the Class A boys’ soccer state championship game. The shootings at a bowling alley and a nearby bar on Oct. 25 in Lewiston killed 18 people and injured 13 others, making it the deadliest mass shooting in Maine history. Lewiston goalie Payson Goyette told the Sun Journal that the team has been saying for the past few weeks, “Do it for the city.” He said it feels great to win for the city and bring some good to the community.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.