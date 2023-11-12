What they want: Biden and Xi are looking for clarity in an increasingly difficult relationship

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping’s have no shortage of difficult issues to discuss when they meet Wednesday in the San Francisco area. It will be the first conversation in a year between the leaders of the world’s biggest economies. Expectations are low for major breakthroughs. Still, both leaders are looking to bring a greater measure of stability to the relationship that’s being defined by differences over export controls, tensions over Taiwan, the wars in the Middle East and Europe, and more. The two leaders will be meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco.

By AAMER MADHANI and DIDI TANG Associated Press

