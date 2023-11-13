2 men released from custody after initial arrest in the death of a Mississippi college student

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two men who were arrested and charged in the death of a college student in Mississippi have been released from custody. Joshua Brown was released Friday from the Hinds County Detention Center after initially being held on a murder charge in the killing of 21-year-old Jaylen Burns. Burns was a student at Jackson State University. Surveillance footage obtained by WLBT-TV appeared to show the 19-year-old Brown out of town when Burns was shot and killed. Jamison Kelly Jr. had been arrested on suspicion of accessory to murder after the fact, but was released from jail Monday after Hinds County Judge James Bell said there wasn’t enough probable cause to charge him.

