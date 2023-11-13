5 people drown after a boat carrying migrants capsizes off the Turkish coast

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The Turkish coast guard says a boat carrying migrants has capsized off the Turkish Aegean coastal province of Izmir and at least five people have died. The coast guard said Monday that six other migrants were rescued after the rubber boat capsized in stormy weather off the resort of Cesme. A search and rescue mission was underway for two other migrants thought to be missing. HaberTurk news channel said the migrants were trying to reach the Greek island of Chios. There was no immediate information on the migrants’ nationalities.

