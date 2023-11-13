A former Fox News reporter who is refusing to divulge her sources could be held in contempt of court
By ERIC TUCKER and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge in Washington is weighing whether to hold in contempt a veteran journalist who has refused to identify her sources for stories about a Chinese scientist who was investigated by the FBI but never charged. The lawsuit from Yanping Chen seeks to force journalist Catherine Herridge to reveal her sources for a series of 2017 stories for Fox News that disclosed the existence of the probe and relied on documents that Chen says were leaked by government officials. Press freedom groups are closely watching the case and say forcing a reporter to reveal sources will have a chilling effect.