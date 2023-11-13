Amtrak service north of NYC disrupted by structural issues with parking garage over tracks

NEW YORK (AP) — Amtrak service north of New York City has been disrupted because of structural issues with a parking garage that’s over the tracks on Manhattan’s west side. Service between the city and the Croton-Harmon station in Westchester County was halted Sunday after structural problems were discovered at the parking garage on West 51st Street. Amtrak says passengers traveling between New York City and Croton-Harmon can take Metro-North, which is honoring Amtrak tickets. Amtrak spokesperson Jason Abrams says railroad officials don’t know when full service will be restored. New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday that city engineers were dispatched to the parking garage to assess the situation.

