Biden honors Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights in the return of an NHL tradition

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden honored the Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights in a ceremony at the White House. The visit came in the midst of Biden dealing with the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and before he heads to San Francisco for a meeting later this week with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The Golden Knights’ visit to the White House is a return of an NHL tradition after the 2022 champion Colorado Avalanche were unable to make it work amid scheduling conflicts. The last hockey team honored by Biden was the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrating back-to-back titles in 2020 and 2021 during the pandemic.

