Democrats adjourning Michigan Legislature to ensure new presidential primary date

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Legislature will adjourn nearly a month earlier than usual on Tuesday after Democrats lost a majority in the state House due to two state representatives winning mayoral races last week. The decision to adjourn early leaves key legislation on the table for next year, including paid leave, prescription drug affordability and higher auto insurance reimbursement rates. Democrats were also forced to end early to ensure a law would take effect in time to make Michigan the fifth state to hold its presidential primary on Feb. 27.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.