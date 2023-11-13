European Union calls for an investigation into the massacre of nearly 100 civilians in Burkina Faso

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The European Union is calling for an investigation into the massacre of nearly 100 civilians including women and children in Burkina Faso. The EU in a statement said the killings took place in the village of Zaongo in the Center-North region earlier this month. It’s unclear who perpetrated the attacks, Burkina Faso’s government didn’t respond to a request for comment. The West African nation has been grappling with a jihadi insurgency linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic Stage group for years. Thousands of people have been killed and more than 2 million internally displaced.

