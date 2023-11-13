High-ranking Mormon leader M. Russell Ballard dies at age 95. He was second-in-line to lead faith

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — One of the highest ranking leaders of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has died. M. Russell Ballard was 95. Ballard was acting president of a top governing body called the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, the church’s second-highest leadership body. He was second in line to the church presidency. A church statement says Ballard died Sunday surrounded by family at his home. Ballard had been a member of the Quorum since 1985. He was the quorum’s acting president since 2018. He is survived by his seven children, 43 grandchildren, 105 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

By MEAD GRUVER and BRADY McCOMBS Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.