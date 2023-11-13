Nepal bans TikTok and says it disrupts social harmony

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s government has decided to ban the popular social media app TikTok, saying it was disrupting “social harmony” in the country. The announcement was made following a Cabinet meeting on Monday. Foreign Minister Narayan Prakash Saud said the app would be banned immediately. He said that to make social media platforms accountable, the government has asked the companies to register and open a liaison office in Nepal, pay taxes and abide by the country’s laws and regulations. It wasn’t clear what triggered the ban. TikTok, owned by China’s ByteDance, has faced scrutiny in a number of countries because of concerns that Beijing could use the app to harvest user data or advance its interests.

