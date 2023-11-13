New ‘joint employer’ rule could make it easier for millions to unionize – if it survives challenges

A federal rule that goes into effect next month could make it easier for millions of workers to unionize at big companies like McDonald’s. The National Labor Relations Board rule sets new standards for determining when two companies should be considered “joint employers.” It could force big companies like Burger King or Amazon to participate in labor negotiations alongside their franchisees or contractors. Some business groups have already sued to halt the rule, which is scheduled to go into effect Dec. 26. Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia is also trying to reverse it through legislation. But labor unions say the rule is needed.

